Greens in Town Review: The Simpsons series is on Disney +

If there is one aspect that Disney has accustomed us to over the years is that all its productions must necessarily pursue an educational intent, preparatory to learning values ​​and respect for others. A leitmotiv that has always led the Burbank company towards a certain type of production and messages to be included within them. For this a product like The Greens in the City, at first glance, it is incredibly distant from the usual tapered and muffled world that Disney usually offers us. Among the Disney + news of August we have the opportunity to recover the series conceived by brothers Chris and Shane Houghton, which have always been very close to the themes that in some way would have also made their way into the heart of Paolo Virzì, for their import into an advanced context of people used to a very different habitat.

Cricket goes to town

Cricket Green is a lively, exuberant, tireless and indomitable kid. Together with his father Bill, a sober man dedicated to serenity and tranquility, and his sister Tilly, the protagonist's crazy teenage shoulder, Cricket is forced to move to the city after losing the family farm. Here they are hosted in their grandmother's house, an elderly lady who, despite living in a metropolis for several years, still finds herself managing her home as if it were a small plot of land in the concrete ocean that surrounds it. Thanks therefore to a small garden in front of the entrance, Cricket can continue to feel as if it were in the countryside, walk freely bare feet even on the asphalt and involve as many people in his wacky ideas, from wanting to throw a chicken into space to building a tower of chairs to climb on.

The first season of the series runs for thirty episodes lasting about twenty-three minutes, all ready to experience many vertical plots, giving us situations that break the episode in two. For each one, in fact, Cricket lives an adventure of about ten minutes, going to engage in some idea or in the resolution of some event out of the ordinary. The mechanics of the narrative is always quite obvious and each episode becomes almost a challenge, for the spectator himself, to guess ahead of time in which bizarre action the protagonist will ever want to try: a volcano of ideas and proposals. As mentioned earlier, the aspect that is almost entirely lacking is morality: because Cricket is not willing to teach anything, nor to learn anything.

His father Bill is not a strict man who decides to punish him in case of mistakes, nor does he pretend to make him do certain things in function of others, but, living the city with great apprehension, he often finds himself having to overcome their fears before worrying about their children's education. In the same way, the relationship with her sister Tilly, although very affectionate, has no didactic purpose, although she and Cricket are often complicit in the actions of the other, in a way that is not always very correct with the world around them.

The Simpsons from Disney

The Greens in the City thus becomes an irreverent series, suitable for young people, but at the same time usable even from a more adult audience, who could find in Cricket and all his friends, including Remy, an African American version of Milhouse Mussolini Van Houten. A version, in fact, sweetened de The Simpsons. And not only for their yellow skin, unique in the whole city, but also for their way of approaching life. Cricket, however, is by no means a Bart Simpson, because if the latter is in all respects a hooligan, the youngest of the Greens is simply an exuberant boy, who lives life to the fullest of his strength and possibilities, never pulling himself. back in the face of any adventure.

On the other hand, it is possible that the series soon tends to become excessive for those who think they can offer it to a very young audience. This is because if Cricket can be seen by a more mature and adolescent eye as an over the top character, for an age group less suitable for irreverence it could be like a negative protagonist. On the other hand, the same criticisms received at the time of the launch of the series underline this aspect. If in the Christmas episode his intent is to make everyone skip Christmas due to the fact that he himself cannot celebrate it, or if he decides to attack fleas on all the dogs participating in a beauty contest so as to win the goat of her sister Tilly, laughter is probably assured for those who expect such irreverence, but it can certainly convey an unwelcome message to a parent who is looking for an educational animated series for their child.

In short, in its dance on uncertainty, The Greens in the City it places itself in limbo, whose content is partially usable only by a more adult and aware audience of what it is about to approach, starting from the basic idea that it is The Simpsons in a Disney key. From the point of view of animation, however, the stretch remains very pleasant and pleasantly accompanies the adventures of Cricket, set in a very vast ecosystem to live and reproduce, which goes from the subway underground to the luxurious apartments of his friend Remy, without forgetting his grandmother's house, much more primitive than the surrounding metropolis can be.