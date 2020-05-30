Green light for the start of Formula 1 in a pandemic: the Austrian GP will open the season in July

Share it:

The Austrian Grand Prix will open the Formula 1 season amid the coronavirus pandemic (REUTERS)

In the midst of the economic crisis that is hitting the teams and the lack of action that has fans in suspense, good news reaches the Formula 1: the Austrian government gave the green light this Saturday to the organization of two races in Spielberg, on July 5 and 12, which will open the 2020 season of the highest motorsport category.

"The two Formula 1 races on July 5 and 12, 2020 at Spielberg in Styrie will be held without spectators", he pointed Rudolf Anschober, responsible for the Ministry of Health, in a statement, estimating that "the organization presented a complete and professional security concept ” for the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus, which prevented the start of the championship.

Already the Austrian authorities they had warned that the project to start the season at Red Bull Racing would not be accepted if the organization did not provide all the guarantees of health security. "In addition to strict hygiene measures, the plan provides for regular medical tests and examinations for all teams and employees. The crucial element will be close coordination between the organization and the regional and local health authorities, "they specified from that ministry.

But the government finally gave the go-ahead to organize the events like "closed circuit", that is, without contact with the community, with the exception of the premises involved in the career management.

Ross Brawn had already announced that the first Formula 1 Grand Prix could be held in Austria (REUTERS)

Ross Brawn, maximum sports manager of the World Cup Formula 1, had already expressed earlier this month that Austria It was the ideal place to start the championship: “It is quite difficult to find the right kind of race in which, from the beginning, we can control the environment well enough to guarantee everyone's safety. Austria adjusts very well to that. It has an airport right next to the circuit, where people can get to. It is not too close to a city either. ”

Thus, the championship that should have started in Australia in March and he has already lost the first 10 tests of the season, he will have his desired start in July. The championship organizers hope they can still celebrate 15 races this year.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

