Green Lantern Will Count With Sinestro

Several months ago we collected the news that the arrowverse I was going to arrive at some point also HBO I would from the hand of two new series created by the same Greg Berlanti for HBO Max, one of them from 'Green Lantern'. We had not heard from it again, but finally, here are the first details.

As we said, the creator of titles like 'Arrow', 'The Flash', 'Supergirl'o'Legends of Tomorrow'- all of them issued in The CW – He decided to expand his resume and create two new superhero series for HBO Max: A starring Green Lantern and the other will be an anthology that will explore a world where there are super powers. As Berlanti himself already announced months ago: "Both original DC properties that we will create for HBO Max will be different from everything seen on television." And he added that in the case of 'Green Lantern', "promises to be our most ambitious DC series to date, a series where we will go to space".

Now, one of the directors of the platform has advanced where the shots will go in the new series about the green superhero that Ryan Reynolds already took to the cinema. According to Sarah Aubrey, fiction will focus not on one, but on two stories of Green Lantern that will span several decades. In addition, he will accompany you Sinestro, the iconic DC villain:

"Will cover several decades and will focus on the history of the origins of two of the main Green Lantern on Earth while connecting with space with the introduction of one of the favorite characters of Green Lantern, Sinestro " declared Aubrey during the TCA winter tour.

However, it has not been confirmed which two versions we will see of the superhero, although they might well be Hal Jordan and John Stewart, the two most popular incarnations of the character and who have more common history. Nor do we know even if Sinestro will start as a Green Lantern or will already be on the road to becoming a Yellow lantern.

We will continue to inform.