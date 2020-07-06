Green Lantern, the superhero reveals an incredible secret to Batman in the last volume

Share it:

Have you ever wondered what Batman's Green Lantern really thinks? Over the years Bruce Wayne and Hal Jordan have been teased several times and recently, on the occasion of the publication of the special book for the 80 years of Green Lantern, it was finally the reason why Gotham's bat was so hated was revealed.

The special register, entitled "Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular"includes several stories dedicated to the numerous individuals who were part of the Green Lantern Corps such as Hal Jordan, Alan Scott, Kyle Rayner, John Stewart and others. In the "Last Will" story, starring the iconic Hal Jordan, fans were able to witness an interesting revelation.

In the chapter in question, Green Lantern lands on an alien planet, where the power of its ring is close to 0%. The hero can therefore only send three messages before the ring "turns off" permanently. The first is reserved for his allies, to whom Hal leaves a message hoping that they can intervene and save him, while the second is for his girlfriend Carol Ferris. Undecided about what to do, the hero decides to end by sending the last message to Batman.

Hal apologizes to the hero, revealing the reasons behind his behavior: "Hey Bruce. It seems my luck has run out. I ended up on another planet and it will be difficult to get out of it alive. I called you for a reason: I wanted to tell you that I'm sorry. When we met in the Justice League you were always silent, but every time you spoke everyone listened to you. That's because you're smart, and I really wanted to be like you. Instead they continue to feel compelled to prove what I was worth, to prove they are worthy of the ring. But you don't need all of this, you don't need any rings. You have become alone what you wanted to be, while I feel like I have taken a shortcut. Without you I would have already died. Thanks for teaching me to be humble, Bruce". At the bottom you can take a look at the page in question.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with Hal's words? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our first study on the Green Lantern special.