Green Lantern on HBO Max will feature Sinestro

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new series Green lantern that HBO Max prepares under the supervision of Greg Berlanti will have Sinestro, the iconic DC villain, according to Sarah Aubrey, head of content for HBO Max. The announcement was made on the TCA winter tour.

In this event Aubrey informed the attendees of the progress that is being made with this series. "The series, so far, will cover several decades and focus on the history of the origins of two of the main Green Lantern on Earth while connecting history with space, with one of the favorite characters of Green Lantern, Sinestro".

Although there is no news about the cast of the series, one can theorize about which two Green Lantern can appear in it. Of course, the most obvious options are Hal Jordan and John Stewart, the two most popular incarnations of the character and who have more common history. Then the options grow exponentially if we go to other less exploited incarnations, but it does not seem to be the case when listening to Aubrey's words.

The Green Lantern series was announced in October 2019 at the HBO Max presentation. Berlanti, known for being the mastermind behind the CW Arrowverse, said it will be "the largest DC series to date"At the moment we don't have a day to aim for the premiere either.

In the future of DC on television there is also the new Arrowverse spinoff, Superman & Lois, the Green Arrow and the Canaries pilot and the new seasons of the many series that go ahead despite the fact that Arrow faces its end. Of course WarnerMedia's commitment to expand the DC universe on television is still very firm and we will have content for a few more years.