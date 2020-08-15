Green Lantern, HBO Max will announce news at the DC FanDome?

Share it:

The DC FanDome television program anticipated the panels dedicated to The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois, Lucifer and many other titles related to the comic book house, but all fans' eyes are on the possible presentation of live-action series from HBO Max.

As revealed in recent months, the Warner Bros streaming service will host anticipated titles such as the Justice League Dark produced by J.J. Abrams, the spin-off of The Batman focusing on the Gotham police and the Green Lantern series developed by Greg Berlanti and Geoff Johns, and according to some clues it is precisely the latter that we could hear about during the DC FanDome.

To remind fans of the upcoming event, the DC Comics Twitter account published a post dedicated to Green Lantern accompanied by the iconic phrase "In the brightest day, in the deepest night …". So far nothing strange, if it were not that theofficial account of HBO Max added to the conversation to whet fan hype: "Please help me speculate what Green Lantern content we might see."

What do you think about it? Would you like to know more about the project? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, here you can find the complete program of the DC FanDome dedicated to the films.