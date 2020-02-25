 Green Lantern Corps no. 01: Recharge

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The resurgence of Hal Jordan brought under his arm the recovery of the Green Lantern Corps, the body of space police that years before had been decimated by Jordan himself owned by Parallax. With the franchise in the hands of Geoff Johns about to experience a boom in popularity, DC Comics took the opportunity to dedicate a series of his own to the Lantern space adventures, while Jordan was in charge of more terrestrial stories (at least for the moment ).

Thus was born the “Green Lantern Corps” from Dave Gibbons and Peter Tomasi, which featured a first miniseries called “Reload” by way of introduction in which Johns himself participated. It is just these previous numbers that ECC Ediciones recovered last December under the line “Green Lantern Saga”, giving readers of this country a new opportunity to fully discover one of the brightest stages in the history of the Lanterns.

The guardians of the universe have returned and have recovered the body of Green Lanterns but with an important distinction: instead of having one member per sector they will have two, which doubles the amount of beings with willpower rings. This premise allows Johns and Gibbons create new characters like Soranik Natu, Vath Sarn and Isamot Kol, in addition to recovering others known as Kilowog, Salaak or focusing especially on Guy Gardner and Kyle Rayner given the popularity of both among the readers. This creates a choral cast that in these first numbers is simply introduced either individually, as the most rebellious character of Natu or collective, having the conflict between Sarn and Kol as the best example.

Johns is a great fan of recovering ancient concepts, his ideas are to recover the old glories of the Silver Age as Barry Allen or Hal Jordan himself, so he recovers the body of Lanterns using an enemy something unknown but that serves to crear new dynamics between the characters and in the same space institution, planting the bases that would later lead to plot arcs such as "The third army" or “The wrath of the first Lantern”. For now, however, we are facing a science fiction story that does not reinvent anything and drinks mostly from the police stories. So we have the reckless but insightful character (Gardner), the one who follows the rules (Rayner) or the rookie who has trouble accepting authority (Natu's case).

Thanks to the great amount of action that history has, nothing slow is done and as such it fulfills its function but it is not necessary to hope that it is at the level of other comics of the time like the same Green Lantern Renaissance that Johns did the same. In this comic, the dialogues can become over-explanatory, so that the conversations between the characters do not feel as natural as they should and end up being windows for the scriptwriters to copy the script in the mouth of the various pieces of the puzzle without To think too much about a more subtle way of advancing the plot. However, once again, “Green Lantern Corps” It does not expect to be a dissertation, so as an action story it is well enough.

On an artistic level we have the complete work of Patrick Gleason with the color of Moose Baumann. This artist has a style with rounded lines that gives softness to the figures and dynamism to the action, knowing where to place each stroke to achieve the desired impact at all times. A good result that manages to give that spatial aspect that suits these characters so well. Baumann's color ends up giving him that luminosity that must be transmitted by superheroes whose power consists in building objects with solid light.

The edition of ECC Ediciones is what can be expected from this type of compilation, a good translation and a fair introduction by Fran San Rafael that gives some context to the most clueless. Although part of the collection Green Lantern Saga It is treated as a first issue of an independent line, for all those who are only interested in getting this part of the comics.

"Green Lantern Corps vol. 01: Recharge ” recover the body of Green Lanterns with new and old incorporations, guided by two of the flagship characters of the franchise such as Guy Gardner and Kyle Rayner. A science fiction story that fulfills its function and is extremely entertaining. Recommended for fans of these characters.

You can purchase “Green Lantern Corps vol. 01: Recharge ” here.