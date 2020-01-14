Green Arrow and the Canaries presents its first official images

Share it:

The CW will soon execute a curious move by introducing the pilot of a new series into one that they currently have on air. Specifically the penultimate episode of Arrow is entitled Green Arrow and the Canaries, what would become a new series as a spin-off if the aforementioned episode generates the necessary interest for it.

So you can think about whether you want this new series, the first official images have been published with the heroine group in the foreground. All belong to the Arrow series and will act after a temporary leap in the events of history that you already know.

Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy and Katherine McNamara as Laurel Lance, Dinah Drake and Mia Queen would be the main protagonists of this extension of the Arrowverso that The CW has been creating for years with not a few series taken from the DC comics.