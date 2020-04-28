General News

 Green Arrow and the Canaries actresses' wishes for the series

April 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Arrow 8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries

The future of spin-off "Green Arrow and the Canaries" still not decided. This May there would be news about it, but given the current situation, the thing will probably stay in the air for a while longer. However, the leading actresses do offer interviews where they at least comment on their respective opinions on this possible series.

Specifically, Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy and Katherine McNamara share what their wishes are for this seriesThat is to say, what would they like to see unfold, in order to continue what was advanced in that "pilot episode" that appeared as the penultimate chapter of Arrow.

The one who most wants is obviously Katherine McNamara, who is also the main protagonist of the project in her role as Mia Queen, the daughter of Oliver and Felicity.

There is something different about this new Mia, in that it has two different sets of memories and two different abilities, and two different perceptual instincts that are now mixed and created, and now we can see a different version of Green Arrow, ”McNamara says. . She is someone to blame, in the sense that she hated her father for so many years and now that she knows him and understands why she made the decisions he made, she can continue her legacy, but she is not necessarily someone who feel ready to do it. And it's something that we can continue to explore now that Mia has a little more of a social life. ”

The young actress comments that by being with more characters, Mia will also have new experiences.

READ:   Captain Marvel 2 will serve to mark the way to the New Avengers

Cassidy for her part affirms that she is willing to "see more of the character's history".

I want to know what happened between the time we left ‘Arrow’ and the year 2040. What will the characters do to get there? What will be your trip I am excited to be able to close that gap.

Finally, Harkavy comments that this “pilot chapter” has already served them to fulfill one of the wishes that they had pending with their character.

I was very lucky to be able to do what I wanted with Dinah in the pilot episode, music. I know in the comics, Dinah, the Black Canary had a band, and she was music, and I loved that element of Dinah, and so yeah, I guess my wish has come true.

Via information | Comic book

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.