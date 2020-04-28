 Green Arrow and the Canaries actresses' wishes for the series

Share it:

The future of spin-off "Green Arrow and the Canaries" still not decided. This May there would be news about it, but given the current situation, the thing will probably stay in the air for a while longer. However, the leading actresses do offer interviews where they at least comment on their respective opinions on this possible series.

Specifically, Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy and Katherine McNamara share what their wishes are for this seriesThat is to say, what would they like to see unfold, in order to continue what was advanced in that "pilot episode" that appeared as the penultimate chapter of Arrow.

The one who most wants is obviously Katherine McNamara, who is also the main protagonist of the project in her role as Mia Queen, the daughter of Oliver and Felicity.

There is something different about this new Mia, in that it has two different sets of memories and two different abilities, and two different perceptual instincts that are now mixed and created, and now we can see a different version of Green Arrow, ”McNamara says. . She is someone to blame, in the sense that she hated her father for so many years and now that she knows him and understands why she made the decisions he made, she can continue her legacy, but she is not necessarily someone who feel ready to do it. And it's something that we can continue to explore now that Mia has a little more of a social life. ”

The young actress comments that by being with more characters, Mia will also have new experiences.

Cassidy for her part affirms that she is willing to "see more of the character's history".

I want to know what happened between the time we left ‘Arrow’ and the year 2040. What will the characters do to get there? What will be your trip I am excited to be able to close that gap.

Finally, Harkavy comments that this “pilot chapter” has already served them to fulfill one of the wishes that they had pending with their character.

I was very lucky to be able to do what I wanted with Dinah in the pilot episode, music. I know in the comics, Dinah, the Black Canary had a band, and she was music, and I loved that element of Dinah, and so yeah, I guess my wish has come true.

