Greater Wyoming, in Carousel Deportivo: "They put us in the hangover time slot and we devastated"

Greater Wyoming passed by Carousel Deportivo to tell how he lives in confinement and review the beginnings of his career as a presenter.



The presenter and humorist recalled the Whoever that fails, program that launched him to fame. "The Whoever that fails was the host. There was an affective factor: we became very close, we were going to cry out. We enjoyed a very good time, they gave us many prizes. ANDor I was there but anyone who released it would have succeeded. It was to introduce the political class to entertainment. Here they had an armor and they were very far away, "he began to explain.



"I am the prophet of the sections with little audience. This program was a performance by Carlotti, the CEO of Telecinco, who wanted to put up with the program anyway. They changed the schedule twice on Caiga. They put us on Friday night, where they see TV the punished. Then they put us where nobody wanted to be, on Sunday at 15:30. It was time for a hangover and we swept. We saw the crawling rock. We raised eight audience points without changing absolutely anything, "he added.



Regarding your current program, The intermediate, the presenter said that: "I in the program capitalize a large part of the budget and the merit. The work I give to my colleagues. Just kidding, we have been the same team for 14 years and I arrive with everything done. When I arrive, all the fish is sold.Soflama is a thing of the program, I am worse ".

One of his collaborators, the journalist Fernando González 'Gonzo', passed by Carousel to join the chalra and Wyoming took little time to dedicate some ironic words to him. "Gonzo has always envied me, for my career, my physique … until he has stabbed me and sent him to hell. Now he has joined Évole, evil attracts each other and forms a large snowball that will one day sweep us away, " concluded.

