Great worlds of fantasy, science fiction, and reboots between Xbox Game Studios projects

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The user shinobi602 is well known in the gaming community and in places like Twitter and Resetera for his positivity about the medium and for how close he is sometimes to certain developers and projects that the rest of us cannot know much about.

In a Resetera thread where the future of Xbox Game Studios is concerned, the conglomerate of development teams that work for Microsoft with exclusive projects, asked this user if he could anticipate something of what he knew about the new games that studies are preparing like InXile, Turn 10, The Initiative and company.

His response was "It does not belong to me to give details and my user would be removed from certain sites in a breath if he did. So I will not. But you won't have to wait much longer, really. I'm really excited about what's coming up for Xbox. Incredible fantasy worlds, reboots, large-scale science fiction. It is going to be very fun", He said.

Obviously these unclear words have been more than enough for a community that is wanting to know what these studies are capable of now working under the same seal and with the tools and budget that Microsoft can put at their disposal to shape the future of Xbox Series X.

The Redmond ones have some of the best studios of the moment under their power and can give a real punch at the table to take the lead in the new generation of consoles. Among all these studies, one of their own creation stands out called The Initiative, which has industry veterans focused on creating something truly revolutionary.

With them are legends such as Rare, Obsidian and Double Fine, all with projects in development that we still do not know anything about and that could well make a difference in the coming years.