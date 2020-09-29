Great public success for the premiere of season 32

After recalling the numerous controversies of The Simpsons, we report the latest news on season number 32 of the long-lived series by Matt Groening, which recently made its Fox channel debut.

Immediately after NFL games in fact, the first episode of the new season was broadcast, entitled “Undercover Burns“The shared ratings for the episode confirm the excellent state of health of the show, which continues to be the most successful cartoon: in the age group between 18 and 49, the new season received a rating of 2.0, while it was followed by 5.5 million spectators. This is an increase from the season 31 premiere, which was only seen by 2.3 million users. The other animated series produced by Fox also achieved some success, Bob’s Burger in fact received a rating of 0.7 in the 18-49 range and was followed by 1.8 million viewers.

As we had already anticipated, a new voice actor has joined the cast of The Simpsons: during the new episode he did his debut Alex Désert, who will be the voice of the historic character of Carl Carson. For now, it has not yet been announced when season 32 will make its Disney + debut.