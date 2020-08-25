Great Pretender: Wit Studio’s brilliant Netflix Original anime

Share it:

In our first look at the Great Pretender anime we were very confident about the new one original production by WIT Studio, the animation studio behind famous series such as The attack of the Giants e Vinland Saga. It is a fresh, sparkling and colorful work that clearly takes inspiration from industry cornerstones such as Lupine III for the style and issues addressed, and which is a candidate as one of the most interesting series of the summer season. And that represents the latest bet in the world of anime of the Netflix streaming service.

After finishing the vision of the 14 episodes available on Netflix starting from 20 August 2020, here is our opinion on the first part of the series, waiting for the last nine episodes of Great Pretender arriving on 21 September to be followed by the complete review.

The scam wizards

The episodes available on Netflix, also dubbed in Italian, cover the first three story arcs – or cases – in the series, with the fourth and last being at the center of the final nine. Great Pretender it is in fact an anime with an episodic structure, without a real underlying plot, which tells the adventures of a group of skilled scammers dealing with the most disparate victims and situations. It all starts when Makoto Edamura, a young Japanese criminal who juggles daily thefts and scams, is framed by what he thought was an unsuspecting and inexperienced French tourist, finding himself the police at home. Forced to flee, Makoto runs into the dude again, who turns out to be an expert scammer named too. Laurent Thierry, and follows him to Los Angeles driven by his desire for revenge. Once in the US metropolis, however, the protagonist will discover that he is once again the victim of the skilled criminal, becoming involved in a fraud against the largest drug trafficker on the West Coast, who masks his illicit activities with the work of a film producer. .

After meeting the other members of Laurent’s team, like the reckless Abby and the charming drunkard Cynthia, the time has come for “Edamame” – so the unfortunate protagonist will be nicknamed – to test himself with the world of high-level scams.

The subsequent episodes we watched do nothing but confirm this aspect, making it one of the most deserving of the production. Not only with regard to the settings, which range from Los Angeles to Singapore passing through Europe, but above all for the atmosphere. Great Pretender in fact it could very well be a western television series of the detective comedy genre disguised as Japanese anime, a feature to which they contribute quotes from some episodes: in one episode explicit reference is made to the masterpiece Breaking Bad, in another is even quoted in an ironic and surreal way Mike Portnoy, the famous ex-drummer of the progressive metal band Dream Theater. Just the soundtrack, full of songs sung in English, is another of the characteristics that allow a Great Pretender to be a series that can be appreciated by any type of audience, and not only by anime fans accustomed to a certain type of aesthetics, content and production values.

Thieves gentlemen (and ladies)

From the premises just set out and from the promotional material it is immediate to approach Great Pretender to a historical series of Japanese animation, Lupin III. With the necessary differences, the work of WIT Studio clearly recalls the adventures of the gentleman thief from Monkey Punch.

We have indeed a close-knit group of protagonists and which immediately catches the spectator, a brilliant and lively direction and an episodic narration that sees our heroes in their own way “executioners”, since victims of their clever deceptions are always criminals or dishonest enriched at the expense of others.

The overall tone of the series is that of light-hearted comedy, which does not take itself too seriously, but is not missing a few most dramatic moment, if not touching, especially in the sequences that delve into the gang members’ past. By limiting spoilers to a minimum, in the course of the episodes we learn about the background of Edamame, the mysterious Abby and the beautiful Cynthia, while the leader Laurent is missing, who will almost certainly be deepened in the remaining nine episodes.

While it certainly can’t be called memorable, the cast of Great Pretender it is characterized well enough to make the viewer become attached and entertained throughout the episodes, thanks to brilliant writing which skilfully alternates the lighter tones with the more serious ones.

Unfortunately, not all that glitters is gold: on several occasions the episodes suffer from some rhythm problem and often the anime puts too much meat on the fire, struggling a bit to manage everything in an optimal way. Problems they suffer from the first two narrative arcs – Legame a Los Angeles e The sky of Singapore – while not compromising the involvement of the viewer.

While they are entirely absent in the third, Snow on London, which so far is the best of the series, thanks also to the undoubted charm of the subject (the world of art). We are confident that the fourth and last subplot will be able to continue on this path by giving to Great Pretender a worthy climax and a worthy ending.

A Japanese around the world

In the first two episodes Great Pretender he knew how to impress us also for his productive values, thanks to a technical sector of a very good level. Impression that we can confirm again, net of a few small burrs. The first thing that strikes you is the great care in the reproduction of the settings, with numerous buildings and areas of interest recreated in the smallest detail: in the part set in Singapore you can see, for example, the Raffles Hotel (here renamed “Rafflesia”) and the spectacular park Gardens by the Bay, both of which actually exist. The backdrops therefore represent one of the greatest strengths of the visual apparatus of the anime, thanks also to the peculiar choice of very warm and bright colors, almost under an amazing trip, which does not clash in any way with everything else and which fits very well with the vivacity of the narrative. Drawings and animations they follow hand in hand, but unfortunately their quality is not always consistent, good if not excellent in many episodes and little more than enough in others.

A problem that now affects, to a greater or lesser extent, all animated productions for Japanese television and that does not even spare Great Pretender, but it is a flaw that does not affect the enjoyment of the series. Hoping not to see him present in the final nine episodes.

Musically, we have one varied soundtrack, a purely instrumental opening theme that is inspired by those of the already mentioned Lupin III and of Cowboy Bebop, and how icing on the cake the ending which sees the cover as an accompanying song The Great Pretender sung by Freddie Mercury, who has now become famous among fans (and not only).

The anime is available on Netflix col dubbing in Italian, which sees Marco Benedetti in the role of Makoto Edamura and Mattia Bressan in those of Laurent. Homegrown voices are great, but we suggest you watch at least the first episode in the original language with subtitles to be able to better grasp the irony of the series regarding the different nationalities of its protagonists. Whoever finished the episode knows what we’re talking about.