Great Pretender: when does the anime from the Attack of the Giants studio arrive in Italy?

When it comes to Wit Studio, expectations automatically rise to the stars, thanks to an excellent adaptation of Hajime Isayama's masterpiece, The Attack of the Giants. However, in the past few hours Netflix broke the delay and finally unveiled the global debut date of Great Pretender.

The new original anime of Netflix has already had the opportunity to be talked about, thanks to an exuberant first trailer of Great Pretender that has attracted the attention of a large slice of the western community. The work, characterized between a two cour projection, for a total of 23 episodes, has already debuted at home until "Case 3"(episode 14) and there is no further information regarding the broadcast date of the second part of the evening.

In any case, as previously clarified by the same distributor, the anime will also arrive in the West and in Italy with the debut scheduled for 20 August. The plot will focus on the adventures of Makoto Edamura, a boy who has proclaimed himself as the greatest swindler in Japan. Together with his partner Kudo, the two will try to deceive a French tourist but, surprisingly, they will be deceived in turn and find themselves involved in a series of events to say the least hilarious.

And you, however, what expectations you have for Great Pretender, are curious about the latest original proposal of the house Wit Studio? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.