Great Pretender: the first part is available dubbed in Italian on Netflix

WIT Studio abandoned The Attack of the Giants, leaving it to the MAPPA studio, but naturally continued to produce other anime. One of them is Great Pretender, underway in Japan since June 2, but which still had to debut on the well-known streaming platform Netflix in the west. However, the day of the debut has finally arrived.

Netflix has in fact added the first 14 episodes of Great Pretender to its catalog, corresponding to Case 1 (episodes 1-5), Case 2 (episodes 6-10) and Case 3 (episodes 11-14). This first group of episodes will be available completely in Italian, including Italian dubbing. Surprisingly Netflix also adds this possibility and not just subtitles. Case 4, or episodes from 15 to 23, will arrive on 21 September.

Great Pretender follows the story of Makoto Edamura, a kid who spends his days sneaking around and who claims to be Japan’s biggest scammer. After trying to make fun of a Frenchman, he will be pulled into events bigger than him. The Great Pretender trailer shows these strange adventures of the Japanese and his colleague Kudo.

The appointment for the new phase of the season is September 21, you will enjoy this new series on Netflix?