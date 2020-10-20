Great Pretender returns to Netflix Italy in November, the trailer for the new episodes is online

In view of the release of the new episodes of Great Pretender, the Japanese television station Fuji TV showed the first trailer of the new narrative arc, consisting of 9 episodes coming to Netflix on November 25th. The video, visible above, shows Laurent and his team in action to defeat the evil Suzaku Association.

The last set of episodes aired in Japan in the second half of September, and was titled “The Wizard of the East” (provisional name). The clip anticipates the presence of new characters, including the aforementioned “Wizard” and a girl named Dorothy, who would seem to be very important to Laurence.

Netflix Italy aired the first half of Great Pretender in August, and will soon release the new episodes complete with Italian dubbing. The series, created by WIT Studio immediately after the conclusion of The Attack of the Giants 3, it has enjoyed considerable success in Japan and the West, and should have no issues with the possibility of a renewal for Season 2.

What do you think of it? Will you watch the new episodes of the anime? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to get an idea about the work, instead, we suggest you take a look at our first in-depth study on Great Pretender.