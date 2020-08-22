Great Pretender: on Netflix the anime from the creators of Attack of the Giants

Share it:

The world of Japanese animation, especially television, has been living for many years with the adaptations of pre-existing material (manga, light novels, visual novels, video games and so on), almost always for purely promotional purposes. The making of original works has to deal with the risks associated with the launch of a new product, which cannot count on an existing audience, not to mention the continuous request for adaptations that fills up to suffocate the roadmaps of animation studios. Occasionally, however, one or more animated series not based on previously published works appear in Japanese television programming.

This is precisely the case with Great Pretender, anime of the summer season just arrived in our country thanks to Netflix, which uploaded the first 14 episodes to the platform. Here are ours first impressions on a brilliant work with great potential, which clearly draws inspiration from Lupine III.

An anime with an international feel

Great Pretender is a 23 episode animated series produced by WIT Studio (The attack of the Giants, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress), directed by Hiro Kaburagi and scritted by Ryota Kosawa. Yoshiyuki Sadamoto (Neon Genesis Evangelion) took care of the character design. Unlike most small screen productions, Great Pretender was released in Japan first on Netflix, in blocks of five episodes starting from 2 June 2020, and only later, with the start of the summer season, was it also broadcast on the Japanese television network. Globally, the first 14 episodes of Great Pretender have been made available exclusively on Netflix starting August 20, 2020, including Italy, where the Italian dubbing. The final nine episodes of Great Pretender will arrive on Netflix Japan on September 21, 2020.

The anime tells the story of Makoto Edamura, a self-proclaimed young criminal Japan’s biggest crook, who lives for the day by targeting the poor and unsuspecting unfortunate along with his business partner. One day, however, yet another attempted theft against an apparently harmless foreign tourist turns against him and Makoto finds his wallet empty and the police at home.

While trying to escape, he again runs into the mysterious tourist, who he discovers he is himself a skilled French con man named Laurent Thierry. In the throes of heat, Makoto decides to follow him to Los Angeles where he discovers at his expense that he has been framed by Laurent himself and involved without his knowledge in a blow against the biggest crime boss on the West Coast. Thus begins for Makoto Edamura a new adventure in the world of international scams together with Laurent and other new companions.

The legacy of the gentleman thief

The first two episodes of Great Pretender, on which our initial gaze is based, are part of first of the four narrative arcs – or cases – in which the series is divided and introduce us to the events of Makoto and Laurent, with a flashback in the second episode that tells the past of the first and the reasons that led him to become a scammer. From the opening sequence, which shows us poor Makoto hanging upside down on the famous “Hollywood” sign in Los Angeles, we understand that Great Pretender is an anime with a great international scope,

and this aspect would already be enough to make it worthy of attention. Beyond that, the series is clearly inspired by Lupin III for the style, the context, the skilful mix of action and comedy and other tasty details; for example the French nationality of the skilled scammer Laurent Thierry and the excellent purely instrumental opening theme – composed by the author of the soundtrack Yutaka Yamada (Tokyo Ghoul, Vinland Saga) – whose sounds recall those of the initials of the animated adaptations of the famous gentleman thief. However, we are almost certain that Great Pretender will not turn out to be a trivial bad copy of the creation of Monkey Punch: the direction and the brilliant dialogues shown in just two episodes seem to confirm this feeling of ours.

Even the graphics sector returns the same, excellent impression. Beyond the undoubted charm of the character design of the well-known mangaka Yoshiyuki Sadamoto – here far from the typical genre of his past works – drawings and animations of Great Pretender are made with really great care, as are the backgrounds and the sparkling colors that are well suited to the vivacity of the narrative. We can only hope that this quality will be maintained for all 23 planned episodes.

Worthy of mention is the closing theme, which features the single “The Great Pretender“by Freddie Mercury, the very famous and late leader of the rock band Queen. The song, itself a cover of the original song of the same name by The Platters group, therefore represents the last of many examples of use of western music in the context of Japanese anime. As if that weren’t enough to make it special, even the cat-themed video of the closing theme is simply brilliant. For many, that of Great Pretender is already the most beautiful ending anime of the year; and the reasons just outlined should make you understand why.