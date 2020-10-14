Great Pretender is back soon on Netflix Italy, the release date of the new episodes has been revealed

Netflix recently confirmed the release date of the second set of episodes of Great Pretender, the brilliant original anime directed by Hiro Kaburagi and produced by the guys at WIT Studio. The last of the four “Cases” will be entitled The wizard of the east, and will see the team travel between Shanghai and Tokyo to destroy the evil Suzaku Association.

The release date of the second part of the season is set for Wednesday 25 November 2020, and unlike the first this will focus only and solely on case number four. The saga of “The Wizard of the East” (provisory title) will consist of episodes from 15 to 23, for a total of nine episodes full of action and twists. Also in this case the presence of the Italian dubbing is confirmed.

Great Pretender debuted on Netflix last August with the first 14 episodes, split into three different sagas, or “Cases”. The first two, “Bond in Los Angeles” and “The Singapore Sky”, were composed of five episodes each, while the last, “Snow on London”, was told in the last four episodes. The wizard of the east will therefore be the longest case of all, with ben nine episodes available and a grand finale scheduled.

What do you think of it? Will you watch the new episodes? Let us know with a comment! In case you would like to know more about the series instead, we recommend you take a look at our special on Great Pretender.