Great Pretender arrives tomorrow on Netflix Italy, the last episodes come out in September

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are now a few hours to go until the Italian debut of Great Pretender, the new anime from the creators of The Attack of the Giants and Vinland Saga. In the first place only the first 14 episodes should be available, while the last nine, as stated earlier by Netflix Japan, will arrive on September 21, 2020.

Great Pretender debuted in Japan on June 2nd and tells the adventures of Makoto Edamura, a young self-proclaimed criminal in Japan's biggest crook. Together with his partner Kudo, the man tries to deceive a French tourist but, surprisingly, he in turn is deceived and ends up being dragged into a whirlwind of increasingly absurd events.

The anime received rave reviews at times, and the episodes were distributed on Netflix Japan in four installments:

Houses 1 (episodes 1-5): June 2nd

Houses 2 (episodes from 6-10): June 9th

Houses 3 (episodes 11-14): June 16

Houses 4 (episodes 15-23): coming September 21st

WIT Studio had already confirmed the desire to bring the series to the West, but clearly before the publication on Netflix the broadcast on Fuji TV should have ended. The first fourteen episodes of the series will be available from 9:00 tomorrow, perhaps even with the Italian dubbing.

What do you think of it? Will you watch the anime? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more, you can check out the latest Great Pretender trailer.