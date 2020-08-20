Entertainment

Great Pretender arrives tomorrow on Netflix Italy, the last episodes come out in September

August 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There are now a few hours to go until the Italian debut of Great Pretender, the new anime from the creators of The Attack of the Giants and Vinland Saga. In the first place only the first 14 episodes should be available, while the last nine, as stated earlier by Netflix Japan, will arrive on September 21, 2020.

Great Pretender debuted in Japan on June 2nd and tells the adventures of Makoto Edamura, a young self-proclaimed criminal in Japan's biggest crook. Together with his partner Kudo, the man tries to deceive a French tourist but, surprisingly, he in turn is deceived and ends up being dragged into a whirlwind of increasingly absurd events.

The anime received rave reviews at times, and the episodes were distributed on Netflix Japan in four installments:

  • Houses 1 (episodes 1-5): June 2nd
  • Houses 2 (episodes from 6-10): June 9th
  • Houses 3 (episodes 11-14): June 16
  • Houses 4 (episodes 15-23): coming September 21st
READ:  Dragon Quest: Give The Big Adventure: the anime is shown in the new official poster

WIT Studio had already confirmed the desire to bring the series to the West, but clearly before the publication on Netflix the broadcast on Fuji TV should have ended. The first fourteen episodes of the series will be available from 9:00 tomorrow, perhaps even with the Italian dubbing.

What do you think of it? Will you watch the anime? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more, you can check out the latest Great Pretender trailer.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.