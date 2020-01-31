great ending that impeccably closes the story of its protagonists

Share it:

It is still a coincidence that the finals of 'The Good Place' and 'BoJack Horseman', two of the most applauded series of recent years, are released in Spain on the same day, but that will not prevent each of them leave a great emptiness in many lovers of television fiction. I have already spoken to you about the extraordinary farewell of the singular horse with the voice of Will Arnett and now it is the turn of Eleanor, Chidi and company.

Already the first episode of ‘The Good Place’ after the return of the Christmas break could have worked perfectly as the end of the series unless they had altered their end a bit, but Michael Schur, creator of the series, had other plans. Good proof of this is that he has been the only one who has written this fourth season, demonstrating once again the enormous affection he has for his characters to give them a farewell to the height.

Beware of spoilers from here.

Closing the story

One thing that Schur has made clear in his series is that he ends up falling in love with his characters, something that may be a problem for some viewers, but for others it has been essential for his connection to 'The Good Place' to be much greater, but also so that everything you propose 'When you are ready' It works much better.

In the last episodes we saw how the system that governs the universe after death changed and the end of the series has revolved around the inevitable farewell. After all, eternity is very long and sooner or later there will come a time when one simply runs out of things to do. In this way, Schur further enhances the emotional warmth that siempre The Good Place ’has always given off but without the need to recreate in its own way a happy ending.

In fact, the suffering also has its small gap with Eleanor's resistance to Chidi leaving and the way to solve it is still the perfect resolution for the character arc so far. In ‘The Good Place’ we had always seen his characters improve as a person after a debatable life on Earth and the conclusion that he simply has to let go of the love of his life instead of retaining it for very understandable but also selfish reasons is an impeccable culmination.

The comic details have not been missing that have characterized the series so far – personally I remain mostly with Shawn's difficulties to not sound evil when his intention is really different – but the basis of 'When you're ready' has been to close what his characters they wanted to achieve but something always prevented it, whether they simply had not yet reached that point or a series of external threats.

Agur, Ben-Hur

Schur has managed to handle that in a staggered way avoiding the feeling of repetition even when Jason has literally had the opportunity to say goodbye to Janet twice. The way to settle their respective stories has made all the sense in the world and it has been done from an indisputable affection towards all, also counting on another pair of great cameos and without looking for the easy tear.

If even a small drop of humor is reserved for the true outcome when the final death has really been the great thread of "When you're ready." The big difference is what the episode title itself implies, becoming a thoughtful decision, a fully satisfactory conclusion for both the characters and the viewer. There is no trace of bitterness, just a goodbye on its own terms.

It will even be for Michael even if it does not necessarily take shape. All of them have found peace after a series of incredible experiences that could have ended them in much more tragic ways along the way. ‘When you're ready’ is the goal, no matter what you won, but you did complete the career of life your way. And it feels good, both for them and for what it conveys to the viewer.

In short

‘When you're ready’ it’s been a great finale for ‘The Good Place’. An episode that summarizes what the series has been but that focuses mainly on concluding the character arcs of all its protagonists, and does so impeccably.