Great armies and intense clashes are the protagonists of the new Kingdom teaser

Of Kingdom we have dealt with several times over the past few months due to the official announcement of a third season dedicated to the anime taken from the manga, a revelation that in the eyes of many was very unexpected given that everything was officially confirmed years after the release of the second season.

In short, a new season of Kingdom is now reality and on various occasions innumerable posters have been presented – followed by various declarations – designed to intrigue the fans, showing themselves very interested in finding out how the story of the opera will continue. Well, the official website of the animated production he wanted to tease the audience by releasing a new teaser trailer for the anime which allows you to view some of the characters that will appear during the season.

Together with the video, three new voice actors have also been revealed that will enrich the cast of the series. In particular, the new arrivals are:

Daisuke Namikawa as Go Hou Mei (Wu Feng Ming)

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Kou Yoku (Xiang Yi)

Yūto Uemura as Haku Rei (Bai Li)

As previously announced, the third season of the opera will present various new entries in the staff who will take care of everything. In particular, it has been confirmed that Kenichi Imaizumi has been placed as director of the work, which will be joined by Noboru Takagi, credited for the series' scripts. Finally, it was also made known that Hisashi Abe is dealing with character design.

Wishing you good vision, we finally remind you that during the last few weeks various key visuals dedicated to the new season of Kingdom have been presented.