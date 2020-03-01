Share it:

The Cultural Festival of the Yuei it contrasts with the Sports one: if the second, which we have already seen in season 2 of My Hero Academia, allows you to focus mainly on the heroes and a few others on the course, the first manages to give light even to those little-known elements of the school. But everything risks being ruined.

In the latest episodes of My Hero Academia season 4 in fact we learned of the existence of Gentle, a youtuber criminal who streams his wrongdoings online. With the help of the shoulder, La Brava is planning a new attack, triggering a crisis in today's society. But first he must enjoy his favorite tea.

As the Cultural Festival is about to begin, in My Hero Academia 4×21, of which you can see the advances in the video above, Deku is heading to buy the latest supplies. On the road, however, he will come across two shady characters who turn out to be Gentle and La Brava in disguise. Nobody can pretend nothing and therefore the battle begins in the episode that will be titled "Deku VS Gentle Criminal", a rather eloquent name.

Deku will have to get by himself in My Hero Academia 4×21 or will he be able to count on the help of some comrades?