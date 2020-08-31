Grease, the director of the prequel confirms: “It will be a musical faithful to the original”

Share it:

Boarding the project last July, director Brett Haley unveiled the first details on Paramount Pictures’ Grease prequel. Entitled Summer Lovin’ in reference to the famous song “Summer Nights”, the film will tell the summer meeting between Danny and Sandy.

“I can’t tell you much about it, but I can confirm that it will be a real Grease-style musical “ explained Haley during a recent interview with CinemaBlend. “I can tell fans of the franchise that it will be very faithful to the original film, and people who don’t like musicals that it will be a wonderful, surprising, fun and enjoyable experience for them too.”

“I’m really excited about what we’re doing, it’s a dream project for me. I feel really honored to be able to work on it” added the director, best known for directing the Netflix movie Tell Me A Perfect Day and the musical Hearts Beat Loud.

According to what reported by Deadline, Summer Lovin’ could kick off a new saga with the aim of win over the new generations of spectators. At this point, the choice of the two main performers will be fundamental, who will have the hard task of replacing the iconic duo formed by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. What do you think of the project? Let us know in the comments?