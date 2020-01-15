Graphics engines for the Next-Gen: the most promising engines in sight of PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have just entered the year in which the new generation consoles will be presented and put on the market, and the desire for next-gen is on very high levels. Looking forward to discover new technical details on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, let's look at the most promising engines for the next generation of consoles.

In fact, during the next generation it is reasonable to expect performance, also thanks obviously to the improvements from the point of view of the hardware that the two consoles will offer, which raise the bar even more than what was seen in the last works released on PS4 Pro is Xbox One X. So logical that Sony want to focus on Tenth Engine, which will probably be able to offer us a small next-gen appetizer already at the release of Death Stranding on PC.

Power and flexibility are also the main characteristics of the RE Engine, which has become the symbol of the rebirth of Capcom, which brought us titles like Resident Evil 7, the two remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 and the return of Devil May Cry.

And it is logical to expect great things also from the graphics engine of 343 Industries, that Slipspace Engine which will make its official debut with Halo Infinite. In short, the game is open and sees great competitors participate, all ready to give a show.

Take a look at our video therefore, or if you prefer, find our special on the next-gen and the graphics engines also in a "reading" version on our site.