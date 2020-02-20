Graphic Adventures – Sector 7: The IGN Spain Retro Podcast

Share it:

Welcome to Sector 7, the perfect place for all podcast lovers … and retro video games! Surely, the great melodies of Nobuo Uematsu still resonate in your heads. But it's time to put aside the magnificent worlds of Final Fantasy to get into other types of adventures. Let's say we will be as graphic as possible.

Indeed, today we want to park the controls and even the keyboard. Only mice are allowed here. And, at best, your ingenuity to get our heroes to come to fruition. It doesn't matter if we use a handkerchief or scissors; Nor if a damn goat cuts our pace: the goal is to solve the puzzles that come forward.

Therefore, we will talk not only about the genre itself, but also about the different variants it offers, even beyond the most classic point and click. In addition, we will also talk about its history, the companies that filled our computers with a large number of great titles of the genre, and of course the games themselves.

Anyway, beyond Sierra, Lucas or, of course, titles like Monkey Island, Indiana Jones and company, there will also be a place to talk about national developments and some more modern titles that were also a revolution at the time .

In addition, the section of Daniel del Puerto returns, Giving the Note. On this occasion, reviewing the majestic soundtrack of one of the most emblematic titles of the 16-bit era. Of course, with the history of its composer, curiosities and even possible plagiarisms / winks.

As always, we hope you continue to share your messages to continue reading them. And remember that we also accept proposals and complaints to continue improving. We listen to each other!

In this program we have participated:

