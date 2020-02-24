 Grant Morrison Library – Animal Man no. 01 (of 3)

Share it:

After “Crisis in Infinite Lands” DC Comics found itself in the ideal position to relaunch characters that had not had much fortune in times past. In parallel, the success of Alan Moore with "The Swamp Thing" or the reimagining of Sandman by Neil Gaiman showed the American publishing house that the United Kingdom could be an important source of talent, thus beginning the British invasion from the eighties. It is in this context that Grant morrison the puddle jumps and begins to collaborate with the publishing house of Batman and Superman taking the reins of Animal Man, which until then had gone practically unnoticed.

Although Morrison was only going to write a limited series of four numbers, good sales managed to transform it into a regular series, so that the Scottish screenwriter could give free rein to his imagination and his talent in which he was going to turn the most remembered stage of the character and one of the most outstanding works of Morrison. So, ECC Comics reissues in our country "Animal Man" in three volumes in hardcover the first of which was launched last December under the title of “The human zoo”.

Beyond the ‘style’ with which Morrison permeates most of his works, what characterized this stage at the time was its marked social and activist component for animal rights, something that was seen from its first issues. The first story arc of the series already makes clear the claim intentionality of its proposal and bluntly deals with problems with unsupervised animal experimentation or Morrison's anti-hunting position, which does not cut a hair in showing hunters as people despicable. The morals are nothing symbolic or subtle but the screenwriter manages to not feel anything forced or excessively moralizing when treating everything from the right prism: on the one hand the central plot can be read as a superhero adventure to use while the secondary story serves to develop supportive characters in the life of Buddy Baker such as his wife and children.

One of the strengths of this stage is the characterization of Animal Man and its surroundings. Morrison fully embraces that he lives in a shared universe and uses it in his favor. Buddy Baker and his family are the typical American middle class with their internal problems and economic complications, except for the fact that the father has special powers. This costumbrismo allows Morrison to turn Ellen and her children into something more than mere secondary and turn them into protagonists of their own adventures, which, not being mundane, cease to be interesting or safe.

However, once the first four numbers were passed, they would serve as a miniseries, Morrison begins to give free rein to his ‘madnesses’ and begins to work in a plot that will see its fruits in later numbers. For now we have a more than interesting reinvention of the classic Looney Tunes adapted to the cruelty of this extreme likelihood of the eighties. In a narrative exercise that we could define as egocentric, the Scottish screenwriter explores the narrative capabilities of the comic as a written medium, something that has been a characteristic feature of much of his work.

Anyway, the price to pay for being part of the DC universe is to have the obligation to introduce the series and its protagonist in the events of the moment, as was the case with "Invasion". The screenwriter comes out of the mishap relatively relatively creating a self-contained story that has a lot of bad milk and allows him to get his naughty side.

The Scotsman is accompanied in the artistic section by Chaz Truog in the drawing and Doug Hazlewood in the ink, who are in charge of the first eight numbers, and Tom Grummett, who is responsible for working on the last. All with similar styles, the attention to detail of the characters helps their expressiveness and the dynamism of the action scenes, but I especially highlight the work of the first two in the fifth issue of the collection, which is something technically more complex to perform and they are totally airy.

The edition that has been carried out by ECC Comic is in line with the publishing house, a good cardboard at a typical price for them and that follows the usual trend of not adding extra specials beyond the initial article that serves to give some historical context of the publication of this collection.

"Grant Morrison Library – Animal Man no. 01 (of 3) ” It is the first of three volumes compiling one of the best stages in the history of DC Comics. A Grant Morrison recently arrived at the publishing house that shows from the beginning his spectacular talent for writing in a collection moved by animal activism but spiced up by an intriguing story that fits perfectly with the style of the Scottish screenwriter. A totally recommended comic for every fan of the DC universe or the ninth art in general.

