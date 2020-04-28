General News

 Grant Gustin would want to play a villain if he has potential

April 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


The Flash 3 × 23: Finish Line

While the sixth season of "The Flash" faces this week its final stretch, due to the cut of episodes that the series has suffered from the pandemic, the star of the program, Grant Gustin (Barry Allen), dropped into one of the last episodes of "Inside of You", the podcast created by Michael Rosenbaum (the one that was Lex Luthor in the mythical Smallville) in which the actor deals with difficult topics such as health or the experiences and problems that his professional colleagues experience in the various projects in which they participate.

In addition to talking about the six years Gustin has been wearing the scarlet sprinter's cloak, Rosenbaum wanted to know if the actor liked being a hero or a villain better.. Recall that during the third season of the series we were able to see a darker version of Barry Allen, the version of Savitar, the self-proclaimed god of the sprinters.

Although Gustin claimed that he loves being a hero, are willing to try new roles, especially if they have a “Good potential”.

READ:   Live-action comics: Bloodshot

At this point I would say that playing a villain can be fun, because I've done everything like Barry Allen over the years. I also love having the opportunity to play this character who has that innate softness, but is so good and so well-intentioned. Sometimes he has his mistakes but in general he puts other people before himself. And I've learned a lot from Barry over the years. I love playing Barry. I dont know. I definitely want to try new things outside of Flash and play other types of roles.. But I also like to play a hero.

Here we leave the entire podcast that you can also find on YouTube:

Via information | Comic book

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.