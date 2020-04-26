 Grant Gustin confirms Godspeed's return this season

Share it:

It has long been known that the villain godspeed was heading back to the current sixth season of "The Flash". It was all due to some images from the set from last March where you could clearly see this villain, who we remember in turn made his debut last season, and since then, Team Flash has been looking for him, only encountering impostors.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the lead actor Grant Gustin It has officially and smoothly confirmed the reappearance of Godspeed. In fact he has also revealed that his return will occur in episode 18: Pay the Piper, which will be broadcast within two Tuesdays, on May 5th. The actor explains that we are facing a chapter that will drink from the consequences of "Crisis on Infinite Earths", showing some changes.

It is an episode in which we will see some changes due to ‘Crisis’, and Hartley Rathaway, (alias) The Pied Piper, is coming back. In that episode, Godspeed is back.

The last time we saw Hartley Rathaway (Andy Mientus) was in this season 6, a few weeks ago, in the episode Grodd Friended Me, which revealed that the embittered villain returned to his vile ways as a result of "Crisis on Infinite Earths". In this new timeline, Hartley is no longer an ally of Team Flash because, as Gustin says, “Barry kind of messed Hartley up”. The episode will clarify this tense dynamic, because Barry will have to find a way to create a link with him in order to fix what the Crisis has caused:

Barry got a little dirty with Hartley. Hartley is not really a friend when he returns, but Barry is going to need to find a way to reconnect with Hartley and try to fix what ‘Crisis’ changed and stop Godspeed and try to save the city.

