Grand Theft Auto V arrives today on Xbox Game Pass

When it is announced that a good game will arrive on Xbox Game Pass it is always good news. However, when the ad is accompanied by an "already available", it is still better news. And it is exactly what happened today, with Microsoft announcing that Grand Theft Auto V Arrive at the subscription service.

On the other hand, the announcement has come through a curious and original video through the official Xbox Game Pass account on Twitter. In it, one of the protagonists of the game (Michael), turns on the television at home and sees the news confirming the arrival of the game to the service.

Of course, the Rockstar Games game comes at a very good time, as it is still the most viewed at the streaming level, and even the most played on platforms such as Steam. In fact, speaking of the Valve platform, GTA V has just won one of the Steam Awards. Then we leave you with the tweet.

Have you seen the news lately? pic.twitter.com/fYxxQI06tD – Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 3, 2020

On the other hand, remember that this past December (also in recent days), a lot of great games have been added to the service. Among them, games of the caliber of The Witcher 3, Halo: Reach or even eFootball PES 2020.

It is also not a bad time to subscribe, considering that some great premieres of the first half of the year will arrive directly at Xbox Game Pass at its launch. For example, Ori and the Will of the Wisps or Bleeding Edge, which will arrive in March.

