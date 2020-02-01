Granblue Fantasy Versus: trailer and western launch date for the fighting game

Share it:

During the month of October 2019, a new trailer for Granblue Fantasy Versus had confirmed the date of the onset of the fighting game within Japanese territory.

Set for February 6, 2020, the latter will anticipate the game's debut in the West for some time. The teams of CyGames and Arc System Works they confirmed that the launch of Granblue Fantasy Versus will not take place simultaneously worldwide. In particular, with a new trailer dedicated to the fighting game has finally been revealed the day from which the game will be available in North America: this is the March 3, 2020.

Unfortunately, no further specifications were offered on publication of the game in European territory. The latter could therefore take place simultaneously with the North American counterpart or on a still different date. Pending further information in this regard, we leave you to watch the new trailer for Granblue Fantasy Versus: you can find it directly at the beginning of this news.

We also remind you that the developers of Arc System Works, former authors of Dragon Ball FighterZ and several chapters of the Guilty Gear series, collaborated in the development of the game. In closing, we also remind you that it was previously announced that Granblue Fantasy Versus will boast an RPG mode.