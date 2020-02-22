Granblue Fantasy Versus PS4: Video Review of the fighting game of the authors of DB FighterZ

Share it:

With Granblue Fantasy Versus, the ArcSystem Works team returns to the fighting scene and, thanks to the experience gained with Dragon Ball FighterZ, offers us an accessible and intuitive title, perfect for beginners of the genre.

As the good Antonello "SchiacciSempre" Gaeta explains in our review of Granblue Fantasy Versus, the latest digital effort by Japanese developers draws heavily from the atmospheres and characters of the iconic JRPG mobile series signed Cygames and does everything to transport its contents in a fighting environment capable of meeting the tastes and needs of the demanding western public.

The experiment carried out by Arc System Works thus produces really interesting effects, starting from the courageous choice to reduce the roster of fighters to the bone to focus on their extreme aesthetic and "functional" characterization.

Among the main strengths of the project there is therefore the commitment made by the Japanese authors in instilling originality in the title with the hope, in doing so, of attracting a large group of fans with a combat system based on a 4-button layout. For all the insights on the title, therefore, we invite you to read our review and admire our special video on Granblue Fantasy Versus for PS4.