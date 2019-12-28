Granblue Fantasy Versus in action: new video shows the Albion Citadel stage

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Currently under construction at Arc System Works studios, Granblue Fantasy Versus is preparing to give life to a fighting game inspired by the universe of Granblue Fantasy.

Entrusted to the hands of the authors of Dragon Ball FighterZ and the famous saga of Guilty Gear, the game has recently returned to showing itself in action. In particular, a new one video gameplay allows the public to take a look at a new setting. It's about Albion Citadel, area that welcomes a new stage of Granblue Fantasy Versus. In addition to presenting the location, the video features a clash with no holds barred, which sees the characters of The diva is Vaseraga. As per tradition, you can find the video directly at the opening of this news: we wish you a good vision!

Recently, the development team allowed players to get acquainted with the RPG mode of Granblue Fantasy Versus, also presenting a title boss fight to the public. Recall that the publisher XSEED has recently confirmed that the fighting game will also arrive on the western market, during the first quarter of 2020. For the occasion, the various special editions of Granblue Fantasy Versus were also presented, related to both the retail version and the digital version of the production. Arc System Works.