Granblue Fantasy: review of the second season animated by MAP

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mind fans from all over the globe look forward to finally being able to lay their greedy hands on the promising action RPG that responds to the name of Granblue Fantasy: Relink (for more information on the title currently awaited exclusively on PlayStation 4 we invite you to consult our most recent preview of Granblue Fantasy: Relink), the historical partnership made up of Cygames and the MAP studio, which in the past had already led to the realization of the transpositions animated by Zombie Land Saga is Rage of Bahamut, has recently brought to our screens the highly anticipated second season of the anime based on the famous Japanese gacha game.

Also and above all because of his excessively late debut, we had many reservations about the second season of Granblue Fantasy The Animation, which from the first episodes showed off a subdued and almost identical artistic sector to that of the first, which in 2017 had been curated by the A-1 Pictures studio. A series of narrative ideas and the progressive improvement of the animations have nevertheless allowed us to change our mind and appreciate a product that is still imperfect, but still pleasant and passionate.

Odyssey in the clouds

If the first season of Granblue Fantasy The Animation had simply put together the main crew of the flying ship Grancypher, the second was affected by the vital and now undeniable task of investigating the various supporting actors of the story and giving them a concrete and convincing reason to continue the long and difficult journey through the clouds, undertaken in the company of the absolute protagonists Gran and Lyria. Anyone who has seen the episodes broadcast in 2017, in fact, will remember that only the two children and the young sorceress Io Euclase had received a characterization worthy of the name, explaining to the public the reasons for their respective choices and actions. As if that were not enough, the season animated by A-1 Pictures had taken many narrative and structural licenses, detaching itself not a little from the original plot proposed by the homonymous mobile video game. The successor MAPPA study therefore first tried to mend the narrative fabric of the product without resorting to annoying retcon operations, so as not to further confuse the casual public and the loyal ones of the franchise.

At the end of the season, not everything was effectively "repaired" successfully – such as the role of the mysterious (and still wandering) Rosetta within the crew – but overall we can be more than satisfied with the expedients devised by the production for fill the gaps in the plot and solve most of the flaws left behind by the previous staff.

In particular, the guys from the MAPPA studio have cleverly exploited the three narrative arcs of the second season to explore the past of key actors – yet too neglected – such as Katalina and Rackam, as well as the quartet of antagonists led by the chilling and diabolical Black Knight at the service of the Empire of Erste, grafting in the story of the original elements and therefore absent even in the gacha game. For example, staying inside the Citadel of Albione has allowed us to discover the reasons why the beautiful Katalina, at some point in her training path, decided to become a knight in the service of the weak, while exploring the indissoluble bond with the equally amiable (but bipolar) Vira Lillie.

The riots that broke out on the Island of Golonzo, on the other hand, brought Rackam's character to the spotlight for once, giving meaning to his exaggerated and otherwise inexplicable attachment to the Grancypher ship, as well as to the deep-rooted desire to make it fly again. Between unexpected cameos, last minute revelations and tasty anticipations of what has yet to happen, however, it was the last episode of the current season that surprised us, as it was able to condense a surprising amount of information in just over twenty minutes, suggesting the existence of a link between old Eugen – who joined the Gran crew in the last season without the slightest motive – and one of the main villains in the story.

Narratively speaking, the only real misstep taken by Cygames and the MAPPA study is unfortunately represented by thelow longevity of the season just ended, which once again only consisted of twelve episodes (plus a special that will be broadcast only in March). Since its realization had taken even two years, it was more than reasonable to expect that this second round of episodes would have transposed into animation a much larger portion of the story. Also because, mathematically speaking, Granblue Fantasy The Animation so far it only adapted the first 28 chapters of the original game, whose plot now boasts the beauty of 132 chapters and still does not seem willing to bring the curtain down on Gran's journey.

Not only would a more full-bodied season allow us to further examine the fascinating lore and the varied cast of Granblue Fantasy, but above all it would guarantee a sense of continuity to the main plot of the story, which too often, in the passage from one island to another , it tends to end up in the background or disappear completely from the radar.

A powerful leap in quality

As anticipated in our introduction and in the preview of the second season of Granblue Fantasy The Animation, the first episodes of the package had left us quite dumbfounded, at least as regards the visual rendering of the product. Week after week, however, we have seen a progressive improvement, which has translated with much more fluid animations than in the past, majestic backdrops and rich in details, as well as an appropriate attention to the delicate proportions of the characters at the center of the scene. Net of a not exactly exemplary start, the MAPPA study therefore recovered ground during the race, significantly increasing the final performance. It is not clear whether the constant evolution of the animations is due or not to Cygames' desire not to create a clear and clear quality gap between the first and second seasons of Granblue Fantasy, but the takeover of MAPPA by the A-1 Pictures studio has certainly benefited a lot to the artistic component of the series.

Of course, the change in character design has significantly altered the appearance of some protagonists (the angle of Gran's jaw, for example, appears much more pronounced than in the past, while Katalina would seem to have aged a few years compared to the first season), but these are absolutely acceptable compromises.

From the sound point of view, it is worth pointing out the absence of Nobuo Uematsu, which unfortunately did not contribute to the second animated season of the product. On the other hand, Tsutomu Narita and Yasunori Nishiki have done an impeccable job, composing captivating melodies and always able to effectively transmit the states of joy, alarm or even despair, depending on the tones assumed by the narration.

Well recited and convincing, the excellent original Japanese dubbing has enjoyed the presence of stars of the caliber of Keiji Fujiwara, original voice of Eugen, but which unfortunately had to miss the first season due to a medical leave, and above all due to Asami Imai (Kurisu Makise in Steins; Gate, Noire / Black Heart in the wacky Hyperdimension Neptunia franchise), which has given us a superb interpretation of the beautiful Vira Lillie.