Granblue Fantasy Relink, development proceeds: the announcement of the release date is coming

The videogame universe under the Granblue Fantasy brand continues to be waiting for a new piece: after the great success of the mobile game of the same name and the Granblue Fantasy Versus fighting game, it is still missing. Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Ambitious Action RPG, the title is still shrouded in a thick fog of mystery. Among the information already known is the fact that the production will be enjoyable even by those who are not familiar with the franchise and the involvement of none other than Platinum Games in the early stages of development. Currently, however, Granblue Fantasy: Relink still lacks a precise release window, while the public has only been able to see the game in action in some sporadic trailers.

Well, on the occasion of the Granblue Fantasy Summer 2020 Special, the Director Tetsuya Fukuhara was able to share a brief update on the progress of the work. After ensuring that "development is progressing very well", the author has in fact promised that we will be able to see Granblue Fantasy: Relink by the end of the year. The appointment, in particular, is set for Granblue Fantasy Fes 2020, with the event that will welcome updates on the title and, above all, therelease date announcement! To confirm the news, Fukuhara showed the image you find at the bottom of this news, whose background is nothing more than a screenshot taken from the game.

The latest Granblue Fantasy: Relink trailer was shown by CyGames in March of this year. The Granblue Fantasy Fes 2020 will take place between 11 and 13 December 2020.