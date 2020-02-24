Gran Turismo Sport will reduce its updates in 2020

Share it:

Given the latest events related to the Kazunori Yamauchi saga, it is very likely that the future of the Gran Turismo saga is more focused on PS5, than Sport. In fact, today, Polyphony Digital has confirmed that updates will be sasaplandificantly reduced Gran Turismo Sport during this year 2020. Will you present your new project soon?

The information comes from Kazunori Yamauchi, president of Polyphony Digital, who has posted a message on his official Twitter account (us via Gamingbolt). This is what he commented: "There will be an update next week. This year's updates will be modest in frequency and volume.".

As you can see, the message also confirms that within a week, GT Sport players will enjoy more free content for the PS4 title. And although at no time do they talk about their next project, it is clear that the team also wants to focus on another job. And with a change of generation on the horizon, we find it complicated to think that it will be an IP other than GT (although more than one would go crazy with an Omega Boost 2 for PS VR, or something like that).

Also, recently, Yamauchi himself has been very active. So much to remember that his saga marked a before and after in the genre when he appeared on PS1 for the first time (he compares it with the Beatles of driving), and to generate expectations for fans.

In fact, Yamauchi has ensured that while the 4K resolution has to be something that comes already by default from the next generation of consoles, its intention is to achieve a much higher frame rate per second than we have ever seen . He even assured that the intention of his team is to reach 120 or 240 fps. If they will or not it is another story.

