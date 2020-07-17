Gran Turismo Sport updates on PS4: all the news of update 1.61

Share it:

Waiting to read the unpublished gameplay scenes of Gran Turismo 7 on PS5, the authors of Polyphony Digital outline the picture of the interventions and additions that characterized the Gran Turismo Sport update 1.61.

The new update of the automotive simulator signed by the historic software house of Kazunori Yamauchi is available from today, Thursday 16 July, and can be downloaded for free by those who own the title. The update in question, it should be noted, does not introduce new cars or unpublished tracks (by virtue of the commitment made by Polyphony Digital on GT7 for PlayStation 5) but works to improve the gaming experience offered to users.

One of these interventions involves theGT Sport livery editor to integrate the Pilot Sport logo sports tires Michelin high performance. To apply the new sticker to your digital racing cars, just scroll through the items "Wheel" and "Tire Sticker" (standard) and select the Michelin logo in the editor.

Among the other improvements and adjustments made by Polyphony Digital, we note the recalibration of the "Realistic" setting for the wake and the resolution of various problems and bugs in the use of the interface and in the multiplayer races of Gran Turismo Sport.