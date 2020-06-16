Gran Turismo Sport: new update with 3 cars on the way; 2020 will be less rich

Share it:

After a month of January without substantial updates with new content, Polyphony Digital's Kazunori Yamauchi has made it known that next week will be added three new cars to the virtual garage of Gran Turismo Sport.

The father of the series has let us know in his own way, or by publishing the inevitable image with the silhouettes of the new cars. The profiles seem to belong to the Fiat 500, to Nissan 180SX and the Aston Martin DBR9, which we have already told you about. It is a car of the GT1 category which has already been presented during the stage of the GT World Tour 2020 which was held in Sydney, Australia, last weekend. The date of publication of the new update has not been disclosed, and we do not even know if more content will be added in addition to cars.

Kazunori Yamauchi has not limited himself to showing the silhouettes of the new cars, but has also made it known that "this year's updates are modest in frequency and volume". In 2020, therefore, the patches will arrive less frequently than usual and will also be less rich. The effects of this new policy are already under our eyes: after skipping the month of January, the February update will introduce only three cars, unlike the five usually offered in the past. Meanwhile, the title continues to be successful: Gran Turismo Sport has surpassed 8 million players this month.