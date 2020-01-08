Gran Turismo Sport: maintenance and new update scheduled for 9 January

Share it:

Through the pages of the official website, the guys from Polyphony Digital let us know that Thursday 9 January a maintenance operation will be carried out on the Gran Turismo Sport, after which a new update will be made available.

Scheduled maintenance it will start at 07:00 on January 9 and will continue until 09:00. During the intervention all the online services of the game, including Sport Mode, will not be accessible. The development study apologizes for the inconvenience, and adds a will be made available at the end of the operation new update for Gran Turismo Sport. Unfortunately, it hasn't revealed any details about it, so at the moment we don't know what will add (or what will intervene) this new patch. The addition of new content seems premature, since such news are usually reserved for the last few weeks of the month.

The one just ended is revealed a year full of updates for Gran Turismo Sport, which welcomed several circuits, including Spa-Francorchamps and Laguna Seca, races in the rain, the first DLC dedicated to Hamilton and many, many new cars. Polyphony Digital does not seem intent on slowing down support for the game, which will probably continue until the launch of Gran Turismo for PS5, already in development at the company's studios.