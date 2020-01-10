Gran Turismo Sport: improvements to penalties with the update of 9 January

Share it:

As promised, Gran Turismo Sport received update 1.54 this morning after a two-hour maintenance operation. Let's find out what are the news.

Today's January 9 update, as budgeted, has not added any new content (those usually arrive at the end of the month), but has solved two problems that invalidated the gaming experience. First, he corrected a bug that made it possible to circumvent restrictions on tire requirements mounting different tires on the front and rear axles. In the second instance, he settled a problem that caused the assignment of a penalty also for insignificant contacts or collisions.

Those who hoped to get their hands on new content, will necessarily have to continue to be patient until the end of the month. Polyphony Digital has not yet revealed what it will introduce in January 2020, but it is only a matter of time: the usual teaser image of Yamauchi-san could appear on Twitter at any moment. 2019 proved to be a very rich year for Gran Turismo Sport, which ended with the substantial update in December that introduced the Laguna Seca track and seven new cars. 2020 promises not to be outdone.