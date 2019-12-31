Gran Turismo Sport: fixed the connection problems of the last few days

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It hasn't been an easy day for Gran Turismo Sport: probably enticed by the arrival of Laguna Seca and 7 new cars, starting from Christmas day the players literally attacked the game servers causing a lot of problems in the management of data traffic.

For several days, therefore, gods have occurred connection problems that have created some headaches for digital pilots. Polyphony Digital tried to put a patch on it by disabling some features of the community on the official Gran Turismo website, but the complete resolution, according to the team, only came yesterday 30 December. The team led by Kazunori Yamauchi claimed to have fixed server problems and to have re-enabled all the features, including the Decal Uploader.

Have any of you encountered server problems during these Christmas holidays? Recently, Gran Turismo Sport welcomed the legendary Laguna Seca circuit (WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca) together with seven new carsi.e Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Safety Car, Ford GT '17, Porsche 911 Carrera RS Club Sport (993) '95, Renault Sport Mégane R.S. Trophy Safety Car (available from December 31st), Toyota Crown Athlete G '13, Toyota Crown Athlete G Safety Car and Volkswagen Golf I GTI '83. Polyphony digital also let us know that from 7 January onwards a selection of randomly selected Safety Cars will be made available, which will include the BMW M4 Safety Car and the Mercedes AMG GT Safety Car. Gran Turismo Sport is only available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.