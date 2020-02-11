Gran Turismo "is the Beatles of the simulation racing series", claims Kazunori Yamauchi

Share it:

During an interview with the Motorsport.com editorial team, Polyphony Digital boss Kazunori Yamauchi defined the Gran Turismo series as the quality standard to which all simulated racing game developers who approach this genre aspire. of interactive experiences.

By jumping into a rather unusual comparison with music, Yamauchi has retraced the history of the Gran Turismo saga and explained that "it's like the Beatles, they have shaped pop music and since then pop is a normal and accepted thing by everyone. So yes, Gran Turismo is also a standard, because if the Beatles had never existed, perhaps we would never have had that kind of music. So I think what we did is something really creative ".

Always on the genesis of the Gran Turismo series and its international success in the transition between the generations of PlayStation consoles, the head of Polyphony Digital tells how "in 1997, I could imagine that what we were doing had really been able to accomplish something that we all expected, so that success was almost ordinary because we expected it. Nowadays, of course, there are other simulators of driving and this has become the standard somehow. But I think when we were creating Gran Turismo, that standard didn't exist yet. (…) It is not easy to create something destined to become a standard, they are not events that happen out of nowhere, so I think we were lucky to start working on Gran Turismo because we managed to create a truly innovative project ".

In recent months, Yamauchi has explained that the next Gran Turismo for PS5 will be a GT in complete form, that is, a project that will include all the elements that distinguish "the past, the present and the future" of the series. Also over the past few months, the authors of Polyphony Digital have revealed that they are working on a procedural generator of scenarios and cities for Gran Turismo on PS5.