Gran Turismo is like The Beatles in driving according to Kazunori Yamauchi

In 1997 it was a very revolutionary saga. Not only because of its technical quality or the different way of approaching gender in a video game (with licenses, personalization …), but also because it is one of the first games to bet on a gameplay more focused on simulation.

The point is that Grand Tourism It has become a benchmark for lovers of the genre. And according to its creator, Kazunori Yamauchi, it has also been a reference for the rest of companies when developing their games. He has even compared his saga with the Beatles.

Information that the creative himself has revealed through an interview granted to Motorsport.com. In her. the CEO of Polyphony Digital cites other sagas such as Forza Motorsport or even Project Cars. This is what he said exactly about it: "I think, in 1997, what we accomplished was to create something that everyone was really waiting for. Today, of course, there are other driving simulators, and that has become the standard in the world. But I think, in the when we were creating Gran Turismo, that was not the case and we could really create something that was the standard. ".

Anyway, Yamauchi has also wanted to make it clear that getting that was not easy and that it is a luck that he thanks: "It is not easy to create something that was the standard. It is not something that can come out of nowhere and be created, and I think we were lucky, when we started working at Gran Turismo, to be able to do that. Because when you do it and do something really creative, when you remember later, in the future, it becomes normal and standard. ".

And what is the comparison with The Beatles? Basically the same, in the sense of making something that did not exist normal: "It's like the Beatles: they created pop music, popular music and, for us today, pop music is normal. Yes, it's a standard. But if the Beatles hadn't arrived, we might not have pop music. And I think that is the truth about something that is really creative. ".

What do you think about the subject? Do you remember your first approach to the saga? Did you perceive that you were faced with something totally new and revolutionary?

Sources: Wccftech / Motorsport.com