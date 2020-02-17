Gran Turismo could run at 240 fps on PS5 according to Kazunori Yamauchi

Share it:

Kazunori Yamauchi is coming out lately. And, just a week after stating that Gran Turismo is like the Beatles but in the driving of video games, has now talked about the next generation of consoles. And what is better: everything that you think your team can aspire to when moving the saga to PS5. According to the creative, 4K resolution is assured. But they also intend to exceed 60 fps.

Moreover, as reported by GTPlanet (we via Wccftech), the producer of the saga has confirmed that a frame rate of 60 fps is not enough, as 4K resolution is. And he has said he intends to use the power of PS5 to reach 120 FPS, or even 240 fps.

This is what he said exactly about it: "Instead of a spatial resolution you're talking about, I'm more interested in the progress we can make in terms of time resolution. In terms of frames per second, instead of staying at 60 fps, I'm more interested in increasing it to 120 fps or even 240 fps. I think that's what will change the experience from now on. ".

It has also been very interesting the way in which the director of Polyphony Digital has reflected on the generation breaks. In your case, highlighting that the change we live in your day with the passage of 32 to 128 bits, will no longer be repeated: "Moving from PS1 to PS2 there was a hundred times the difference in performance between the two generations of consoles. A breakthrough like that is no longer possible.".

We do not know if Yamauchi is already working on PS5, although it is true that in recent days he has intensified his appearances in the press. Something that confirms nothing, but that could be a sasapland that you start working on something important. We will see if the announcement of PS5 is accompanied, or not, by a new Gran Turismo.

