Gran Turismo 7 PS5: The adaptive triggers of Dualsense will reproduce the sensations of ABS

After the presentation of the first PS5 TV commercial, Sony has given voice to its developers who have seized the ball to describe how they are implementing the features of DualSense in their games.

Among the many, Kazunori Yamauchi, the boss of Polyphony Digital, also spoke, explaining that in Gran Turismo 7 the peculiarities of the adaptive triggers: “I believe the most effective way to use adaptive triggers in Gran Turismo 7 is to reproduce the operation of the anti-lock brake system (ABS) during braking. A typical ABS system releases brake pressure intermittently as the rider depresses the pedal. The adaptive trigger is perfect for recreating this pedal feel, and will allow players to clearly recognize the ratio between braking force and wheel grip“.

Applied in this way, the adaptive triggers are able to directly influence the gameplay, allowing players to “feel” the car even more effectively than in the past. Gran Turismo 7 will be released exclusively on PS5, but still lacks a launch date.