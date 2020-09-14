Gran Turismo 7 on PS5: outsourcing to India to cut car development time in half?

According to the information collected by the editorial staff of GTPlanet, from 2018 the leaders of Polyphony Digital would be leaning on Izmo, a software house in Bangalore (India), to halve the development times of GT Sport cars and of the future Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 .

To reinforce the hypothesis of GT7 outsourced development is the designer HansaPallavi Srinivasan who, from the pages of his ArtStation profile, shows a very rich portfolio with projects carried out in outsourcing on behalf of Polyphony Digital.

The Indian designer claims to have contributed to the development of the “updated mid-poly models”, both for the interior and for the external bodywork, of cars like the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and the Porsche 911 Carrera RS ClubSport, both landed in Gran Turismo Sport with updates launched on PS4 between the months of June and December of 2019.

According to reports from Srinivasan, each car took about three months of development starting from the scans and the explanatory material entrusted by the Polyphony Digital team, that is to say with a time halved compared to the six months required up to 2018 by the authors led by Kazunori Yamauchi to perform the same work.

Forza Motorsport 3, 4 and 5 are also mentioned in the digital portfolio of the Bangalore artist, in addition to the first two chapters of the spin-off series of Forza Horizon, demonstrating the fact that even Microsoft, at least in the lapse of time between these racing titles, has outsourced this kind of task to speed up the development of its titles. In this regard, it is worth taking up the latest rumors collected by journalist Jason Schreier on the problems of Halo Infinite caused by outsourcing.