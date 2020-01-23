Grammys 2020: the reasons why you shouldn't miss them

Share it:

The 62nd edition of the 2020 Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles during the early hours of Sunday, January 26 through Monday, January 27.

Rosalia He has just confirmed his performance at the gala and these are all the other performances that we can enjoy.

There are few days left for us to see the ‘celebrities’ parade with their best galas for the red carpet of the Grammys 2020, check with which of the nominees we have hit the baton and give everything with the performances, sorry, the "acting" that we will live on stage, with the return of some artists to it after a long "break" included.

But quiet, if all this sounds like Chinese and you have no idea of ​​the Date and Time where they are broadcast, where you can see them or who will go, here we are! Along with all the reasons why you should take a huge bowl of popcorn and sit in front of the television to see them next Sunday.

The essential: the Grammy 2020 will air early Sunday from Sunday 26 to Monday, January 27 at 2 am, on the CineDoc & Roll channel (dial 31) of Movistar +, and will be presented by Alicia Keys.

The latest news? The couple of the moment, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, will attend the gala and have confessed in an interview for Radio.com that, if they give them the statuette they show for their collaborative theme 'Miss', they will come naked to pick it up ! Just as the Twenty One Pilots group did when they won their Grammy. We open debate. What do you prefer? Kiss or nude on stage?

Everything you need to know about the Grammys 2020 gala

Now that we know the most important thing, we are going with the most exciting: the possible winners and the musical performances. In the four important award categories, the presence of Ariana Grade and Billie Eilish as Best Recording of the year with his songs ‘7 rings’ and ‘Bad Guy’, as well as both have the title of Best Album, along with Lizzo, H.E.R. or Lil Nas X. As Best Song we have Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, already our great Rosalia as Best New Artist. Did you know that she is the first Spanish to enter this nomination?

Although it is not the only surprise that ‘Badly’ has given us, since it will also act on the Staples Center stage with a ‘performance’ that will surely be iconic.

We will also have on the tables to Ariana Grande "We crossed our fingers to make a media deployment worthy of your tour," Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, Aerosmith … and the Demi Lovato's return to the stage After his season retired from music. We bet it will be a special moment like Selena Gomez's at the AMAs.

In addition, we are chivan for last minute incorporations. The Jonas Brothers will also be there to perform their latest song ‘What A Man Gotta Do’, along with Camila Cabello and, hopefully, their ‘Oh my oh’.