Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish is the undisputed winner of the awards

Undoubtedly, the undisputed winner of these 2020 Grammy Awards was Billie Eilish, who won four of the most important awards granted by the United States Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, such as Recording of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the year and Best New Artist, unleashing great artists like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Lana del Rey.

But not only that, the singer also fell in love with her fans in her way through the red carpet of the event, because she used her well-known clothes over size and was described as "the most original look of the night" in social networks for her outfit the Gucci brand.

The awards that the 18-year-old performer took home tonight were thanks to her hit debut album "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?" and to the song "Bad Guy", which is part of this record material, a great success for the young singer and her team.

Billie was already positioned as one of the most anticipated of the night with her interpretation, next to very talented personalities such as Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Demi Lovato and Aerosmith.

"bad guy", one of the most successful songs of the album "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" (2019), competed for the Grammy to song of the year against "Always Remember Us This Way" by Lady Gaga; "Bring My Flowers Now" by Tanya Tucker; "Hard Place" by H.E.R .; "Lover" by Taylor Swift; "Norman Fucking Rockwell" by Lana del Rey, "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi and "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo.

While in the category Best New Artist competed with Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Tank and the Bangas and Yola.