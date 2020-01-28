TV Shows

Grammy Awards 2020: the 10 best moments of the ceremony

January 28, 2020
Edie Perez
Rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Tyler, the creator, won his first Grammy as "Best Rap Album." At the time of climbing the podium, with tears in his eyes, Tyler's mother accompanied him hugging him in a very affectionate way while the two were thanking the public.

"For my mother, you did a great job raising this boy, for my mannagers, you planted a seed and watered it, you always believed in me and my ideas and for my friends and my family for trusting my ideas and enduring this guy so imperative that I am. "

