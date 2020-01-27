Grammy 2020, the winners in the main categories where Billie Eilish and Lizzo are TOOOP!

Share it:

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Grammy 2020 they are not i winners, somehow already announced, but the special dedication to Kobe Bryant, the basketball player who died in a plane crash right in the skies of Los Angeles, while the city was preparing for the big event of the Grammy Awards 2020. An edition, the 62, marred by some controversies such as the difficulties of voting by experts in the jury and the accusations of harassment. But the show must go on … And that staged on the evening of January 26, 2020 at the Stables Center in Los Angeles was undoubtedly the show of music with many well-deserved prizes awarded, dressed as dreams (someone from nightmare) and performace to leave goose bumps like those of Camila Cabelo and Demi Lovato returned to the stage for the first time after the drug overdose.

It was a good edition of the Grammys, we can say it, a rich show that had many women among its winners.

The Grammy 2020 for the category Album Of The Year goes to Billie Eilish, the real star of the evening who at just 18 also wins as Best New Artist, Best pop vocal album is Best engineered album, non-classical with When we all fall asleep, where do we go? where Billie's brother Finneas O'Connell also collaborated. His song Bad guys is also Song of the Years.

Another great artist from this Grammy edition is Lizzo, winner of prizes like Best pop only Performance for the song Truth Hurts, Best traditional R&B performance for Jerome and finally, Best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You.

We also had a little bit of anticipation of Michelle Obama's victory in the podcast category like Best spoken word album with Becoming, taken from his book.

OLD TOWN ROAD – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Best Dance Recording

GOT TO KEEP ON – The Chemical Brothers Best Dance / Electronic Album

NO GEOGRAPHY – The Chemical Brothers Best Rock Performance

THIS LAND – Gary Clark Jr. Best Rock Song

THIS LAND – Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) Best Rock Album

SOCIAL CUES – Cage The Elephant Best Alternative Music Album

FATHER OF THE BRIDE – Vampire Weekend Best Rap Performance

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE – Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy Best Rap Song

A LOT – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole Best Rap Album

IGOR – Tyler, The Creator Best Country Solo Performance

RIDE ME BACK HOME – Willie Nelson Best Country Duo / Group Performance

SPEECHLESS – Dan + Shay Best Country Song

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

