Grace Kelly: That’s why Hitchcock preferred her to Marilyn Monroe and Brigitte Bardot

Back on TV tonight The Perfect Crime, one of the many masterpieces directed by Alfred Hitchcock in 1954 but also the first starring Grace Kelly, future princess of Monaco.

The star, whose very short career began only in 1951 with 14th hour, of his eleven films in total, three would be shot under Hitchcock’s direction (who would have also wanted it in Marnie alongside Sean Connery, but she was forced to give up film after her marriage to the Prince of Monaco): he was the only director Kelly has worked with more than once, and the admiration was mutual as Hitchcock he simply doted on her.

In the legendary volume “Cinema according to Alfred Hitchcock” made by François Truffaut, the director de The Perfect Crime compare Grace Kelly a Marilyn Monroe e Brigitte Bardot, admitting to prefer the first to the other two:

“When I tackle the issues of sex on screen, I don’t forget that, here too, suspense rules everything. If the sex is too obvious, there is no more suspense. That’s why I choose blonde and sophisticated actresses: you need to look for women of the world for these films, real ladies who go wild only in the intimacy of the bedroom. Poor Marilyn Monroe had sex stamped in every corner of her face, like Brigitte Bardot. You can’t make good movies with them because there cannot be surprise, the surprise of sex is missing. My work with Grace Kelly, on the other hand, has become more and more daring, with increasingly interesting parts from The Perfect Crime to Hunt a Thief.“

Furthermore, specifically de The Perfect Crime, Hitchcock reveals a peculiarity about the dresses worn by Grace Kelly: “I made her dress in bright, bright colors at the beginning of the film, then her clothes got darker and darker as the weave got blacker“.

Grace Kelly would win a Best Actress Oscar in 1955 for The Country Girl, and tragically disappeared in a car accident in 1982, two years after Alfred Hitchcock’s death.

